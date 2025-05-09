News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine detains two alleged Hungarian spies
World News
09-05-2025 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine detains two alleged Hungarian spies
Ukraine's SBU security service said Friday it had detained two alleged Hungarian spies it accused of gathering intelligence, including the location of air defense systems, in the western Zakarpattia region bordering Hungary.
"For the first time in Ukraine's history, the Security Service has exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that was conducting espionage activities to the detriment of our state," the SBU said in a statement, adding that "two agents" had been detained.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
SBU
Security Service
Hungary
Next
Putin claims 'whole' of Russia backs Ukraine offensive
Trump calls for 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-22
Syria detains two leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Middle East News
2025-04-22
Syria detains two leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
0
World News
2025-04-03
UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links
World News
2025-04-03
UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links
0
World News
2025-05-01
Russian drone attack kills two, injures 15 in Ukraine's Odesa
World News
2025-05-01
Russian drone attack kills two, injures 15 in Ukraine's Odesa
0
World News
2025-03-31
Ukraine: Russia launches 131 drones and two ballistic missiles overnight
World News
2025-03-31
Ukraine: Russia launches 131 drones and two ballistic missiles overnight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:04
Pope Leo XIV says Church must illuminate 'dark nights of this world'
World News
06:04
Pope Leo XIV says Church must illuminate 'dark nights of this world'
0
World News
05:23
Pakistan army sources say 77 Indian drones shot down in two days
World News
05:23
Pakistan army sources say 77 Indian drones shot down in two days
0
World News
05:19
First mass celebrated by new Pope Leo XIV begins: Vatican
World News
05:19
First mass celebrated by new Pope Leo XIV begins: Vatican
0
World News
04:24
UK, northern European nations support Ukraine 30-day ceasefire: Norway PM
World News
04:24
UK, northern European nations support Ukraine 30-day ceasefire: Norway PM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon under fire: Details unfold on the wave of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon under fire: Details unfold on the wave of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh
3
Lebanon News
07:52
Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:52
Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know
5
World News
12:13
White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope
World News
12:13
White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope
6
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli drone drops sound bomb on stone factory in Kfarkela — NNA
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli drone drops sound bomb on stone factory in Kfarkela — NNA
7
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
8
Lebanon News
07:42
Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas
Lebanon News
07:42
Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More