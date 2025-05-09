Ukraine detains two alleged Hungarian spies

Ukraine's SBU security service said Friday it had detained two alleged Hungarian spies it accused of gathering intelligence, including the location of air defense systems, in the western Zakarpattia region bordering Hungary.



"For the first time in Ukraine's history, the Security Service has exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that was conducting espionage activities to the detriment of our state," the SBU said in a statement, adding that "two agents" had been detained.



AFP