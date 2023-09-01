Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges' Demands and Pending Crisis

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01 | 11:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges&#39; Demands and Pending Crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges' Demands and Pending Crisis

After nearly a year since judges returned from their strike, which extended from August to December 2022, some have announced their decision to suspend work until further notice.

One hundred eleven judges out of approximately 500 that comprise the judicial body agreed on Thursday evening through their WhatsApp group to go on strike starting Monday. The judges are still on their judicial vacation, which ends on the fifteenth of September. Therefore, the strike's impact will be significant only in the chambers where substitute judges are present if they were part of the strike.

The reasons behind some judges retaking this step are as follows:

First, there is delay in the disbursement of the financial allowance given to them monthly in addition to their salaries, which ranges between five hundred and twelve hundred dollars depending on each judge, and it has not been paid for August.

Second, the failure to fulfill promises made to them when they ended their previous strike regarding increasing the resources of the solidarity fund. The fund no longer covers the total cost of healthcare; instead, only a portion is covered in Lebanese pounds at an exchange rate of 30,000 pounds.

As for family compensations, judges have been informed that they will receive school allowances in Lebanese pounds, while all schools charge fees in dollars.

Third, the deteriorating conditions of the judiciary palaces.

In contrast to those who chose to go on strike, some judges believe this step will not yield any benefit, especially during vacation. Some have chosen to wait until after the General Assembly called for by the Supreme Judicial Council between the fifteenth and the twentieth of September.

They consider that this decision should be issued by the Supreme Judicial Council, which is monitoring the matter through meetings with the Minister of Justice, the President of the Council of State, the President of the Court of Audit, and the President of the Judges' Solidarity Fund, Judge Ali Ibrahim.

Will the concerned parties find a solution to the judges' demands, or will a new judicial crisis erupt after the end of the judicial vacation on the fifteenth of this month?

 

News Bulletin Reports

Strike

Judges

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:52

Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Future hope: Youth pioneers in the fight for our 'Planet A'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:38

Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-08

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

Lebanese Comedian Nour Hajjar Issues Apology Amid Controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:38

Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More