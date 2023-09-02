Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon

After Jnoud El-Rab, Jnoud El-Fayhaa (جنود الفيحاء), a new extremist group attempting to establish itself, this time in the "city of moderation and openness," Tripoli.



However, a tour through the city's streets reveals that a significant number of its residents know nothing about this group.



Jnoud El-Fayhaa emerged suddenly through a few videos posted on social media. At times, they "fight" colors on school walls, and at other times, they threaten direct harm to those they label "enemies of Islam."



This small group, whose number of its members does not reach ten people, is led by an activist who ran in the last parliamentary elections for Tripoli last year, earning 160 votes. These votes emboldened him to claim that his group represents the people of the northern capital.



Amidst this unprecedented wave of hostility against freedoms in Lebanon, groups with religious motives at their core have sprung up, carrying out their activities on the ground under the guise of protecting the areas in which they operate.



Will the state take action to curb these "security fiefdoms" that have become a serious concern?