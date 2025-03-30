RSF paramilitary chief admits forces withdrew from Sudan capital

The head of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces admitted in a speech to fighters on Sunday that the group had withdrawn from the capital, Khartoum.



"I confirm to you that we have indeed left Khartoum, but... we will return with even stronger determination," Mohamed Hamdan Daglo said in the speech posted to social media, three days after the group said there would be "no retreat" after rival army troops recaptured nearly all of central Khartoum.



AFP