Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04
2
min
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada has issued a detailed response to a report by LBCI, addressing questions about the role of culture ministers regionally and internationally compared to his responsibilities.
In his response, Mourtada denounced it, highlighting his extensive involvement in domestic and international cultural activities.
Mourtada emphasized his "significant contributions to Lebanon's cultural scene, stating that he has actively nurtured cultural initiatives throughout the country. He has been a staunch supporter of public forums, libraries, cultural centers, exhibitions, theaters, and other cultural outlets within Lebanon and abroad.
Furthermore, Mourtada has not hesitated to support creative and independent cultural endeavors and has organized unifying national events, such as celebrating Independence Day, Christmas, and other significant occasions."
However, the Minister was astonished at how these vital contributions were seemingly overlooked.
Objectively, we revisited the core mission of the Culture Ministry by referencing the law that established it.
In 1993, the Culture and Higher Education Ministry was established by law and amended twice. The first amendment occurred when higher education was separated from the Ministry and transferred to the Education Ministry. The second amendment took place in 2008 when modifications were introduced to the Ministry's organizational structure.
The final version comprises 14 pages and outlines 18 critical responsibilities for the Culture Ministry. These include defining the general cultural policy and coordinating its implementation, fostering knowledge-based economic development, promoting creativity, research, and the protection of cultural heritage, and proposing measures to enhance the rights of artists and creators.
What remains to be clarified is that attending and lecturing at forums and similar activities, along with commemorating official national holidays, were not explicitly mentioned in these core tasks.
This omission could be seen as an oversight by lawmakers or perhaps by the Minister himself. It raises concerns significantly when many other countries in the region are rapidly advancing their cultural initiatives and implementing comprehensive strategies.
Rather than getting bogged down in minor details, it would be more prudent for Lebanon to craft a visionary cultural strategy to rejuvenate its cultural landscape.
While Lebanon was once celebrated as a beacon of culture and a refuge for intellectuals, it now needs a clear cultural strategy, which should be a cornerstone of the Ministry's mission.
