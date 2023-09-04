Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04 | 12:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities

Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada has issued a detailed response to a report by LBCI, addressing questions about the role of culture ministers regionally and internationally compared to his responsibilities.

In his response, Mourtada denounced it, highlighting his extensive involvement in domestic and international cultural activities.

Mourtada emphasized his "significant contributions to Lebanon's cultural scene, stating that he has actively nurtured cultural initiatives throughout the country. He has been a staunch supporter of public forums, libraries, cultural centers, exhibitions, theaters, and other cultural outlets within Lebanon and abroad.

Furthermore, Mourtada has not hesitated to support creative and independent cultural endeavors and has organized unifying national events, such as celebrating Independence Day, Christmas, and other significant occasions."

However, the Minister was astonished at how these vital contributions were seemingly overlooked.

Objectively, we revisited the core mission of the Culture Ministry by referencing the law that established it.

In 1993, the Culture and Higher Education Ministry was established by law and amended twice. The first amendment occurred when higher education was separated from the Ministry and transferred to the Education Ministry. The second amendment took place in 2008 when modifications were introduced to the Ministry's organizational structure.  

The final version comprises 14 pages and outlines 18 critical responsibilities for the Culture Ministry. These include defining the general cultural policy and coordinating its implementation, fostering knowledge-based economic development, promoting creativity, research, and the protection of cultural heritage, and proposing measures to enhance the rights of artists and creators.

What remains to be clarified is that attending and lecturing at forums and similar activities, along with commemorating official national holidays, were not explicitly mentioned in these core tasks.

This omission could be seen as an oversight by lawmakers or perhaps by the Minister himself. It raises concerns significantly when many other countries in the region are rapidly advancing their cultural initiatives and implementing comprehensive strategies.

Rather than getting bogged down in minor details, it would be more prudent for Lebanon to craft a visionary cultural strategy to rejuvenate its cultural landscape.

While Lebanon was once celebrated as a beacon of culture and a refuge for intellectuals, it now needs a clear cultural strategy, which should be a cornerstone of the Ministry's mission.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Response

Reality

LBCI

Remind

Culture

Minister

Mohammad Mourtada

Responsibilities

LBCI Next
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

LBCI responds to recent statements by the Culture Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03

Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Tourism Minister to LBCI: Lebanon is a tourist destination 'not to be underestimated' in the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-21

Energy Minister Fayad to LBCI: The fuel tender is legitimate and adherent to the law

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:55

Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
Sports News
03:24

Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:14

Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More