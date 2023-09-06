News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06 | 12:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
Caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad considered the deportation of the ship carrying gas oil for the benefit of Electricité du Liban to be deportation of $100 million, which is the remaining amount from the $300 million loan from the Central Bank of Lebanon.
This loan was initially allocated to purchase more fuel for production facilities to increase the power supply to over four hours.
The Minister also confirmed that what happened regarding this ship proves that some do not want the electricity plan to succeed.
Moreover, Fayad explained that the campaign started by claiming that the ship was imported through a voluntary offer, which was proven incorrect, as there was a legitimate tender.
"Then it was said that the gas oil did not meet the specifications, but it was proven compliant. There was also talk about allegations of commissions, which some may have received regarding the ship's cargo, but it will be clear that there is no basis for this claim at all," he added.
However, this comes at a time when sources in Electricité du Liban are talking about the seizure and confiscation of its funds in Lebanese pounds held in the Central Bank of Lebanon.
The Energy Minister stated that these funds should be used to secure more hours of power supply to the citizens at a lower cost than the private generator's bill, considering that citizens pay for electricity in Lebanese pounds at a higher rate than the market price. So why not convert these pounds into dollars?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Electricity
Plan
Power
Next
Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-05
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
Variety and Tech
2023-09-05
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
0
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05
Fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05
Fuel prices slightly decrease
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-24
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Press Highlights
2023-03-24
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
2
Press Highlights
02:01
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
Press Highlights
02:01
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
3
Lebanon News
07:58
New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis
Lebanon News
07:58
New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
5
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
7
Lebanon News
03:54
Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:06
Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid
Lebanon News
06:06
Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More