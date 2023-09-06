Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success

2023-09-06 | 12:44
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success

Caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad considered the deportation of the ship carrying gas oil for the benefit of Electricité du Liban to be deportation of $100 million, which is the remaining amount from the $300 million loan from the Central Bank of Lebanon.

This loan was initially allocated to purchase more fuel for production facilities to increase the power supply to over four hours.

The Minister also confirmed that what happened regarding this ship proves that some do not want the electricity plan to succeed.

Moreover, Fayad explained that the campaign started by claiming that the ship was imported through a voluntary offer, which was proven incorrect, as there was a legitimate tender.

"Then it was said that the gas oil did not meet the specifications, but it was proven compliant. There was also talk about allegations of commissions, which some may have received regarding the ship's cargo, but it will be clear that there is no basis for this claim at all," he added.

However, this comes at a time when sources in Electricité du Liban are talking about the seizure and confiscation of its funds in Lebanese pounds held in the Central Bank of Lebanon.

The Energy Minister stated that these funds should be used to secure more hours of power supply to the citizens at a lower cost than the private generator's bill, considering that citizens pay for electricity in Lebanese pounds at a higher rate than the market price. So why not convert these pounds into dollars?
 

