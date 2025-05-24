Voter turnout reaches 12.44% in South Governorate, 10.66% in Nabatieh by noon

Voter turnout in Lebanon’s municipal and local elections reached 12.44% in the South Governorate and 10.66% in the Nabatieh Governorate as of noon on election day, according to figures released by the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities.



Turnout rates by district were as follows:



Hasbaiyya: 11.80%

Jezzine: 18.18%

Marjaayoun: 9.94%

Bint Jbeil: 8.60%

Nabatieh: 12.41%

Tyre: 10.48%

Sidon: 12.81%