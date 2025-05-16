World Bank says Syria arrears cleared; country eligible for new loans

Middle East News
16-05-2025 | 09:38

0min
World Bank says Syria arrears cleared; country eligible for new loans

The World Bank on Friday said it had cleared Syria's $15.5 million in outstanding debt after receiving payments from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, making the country eligible to apply for millions of dollars in grants for reconstruction and budget support.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar announced in April that they would cover Syria's arrears with the multilateral development bank, which will make it eligible for new grant programs, subject to the bank's operational policies.

As of May 12, Syria has no outstanding balances with the International Development Association, the bank's fund for the poorest countries, the World Bank said.

Reuters

Middle East News

World Bank

Syria

Loans

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Syria and DP World ink $800 million deal for port development
Israeli army says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid sirens sound
