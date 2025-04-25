Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As Lebanon’s municipal elections draw closer, debates in parliament have become increasingly sectarian, particularly regarding the Beirut municipal elections. A sense of chaos has engulfed the chamber, which has also resonated within political circles recently.



This prompted Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to propose the formation of a committee led by Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab to find a consensual solution.



The committee would present legal proposals or formulas to be referred to the general assembly for approval in a session that Berri could schedule before the Beirut elections.



Several changes have occurred in recent hours, particularly as political forces involved in the Beirut municipal elections have intensified their meetings and communications.



According to information available to LBCI, no committee will be formed, as Bou Saab informed Speaker Berri, deeming it unnecessary.



As a result, it appears that consensus has become the only realistic option, with political forces taking action and the situation beginning to take shape.



Amending the law now seems nearly impossible, with consensus focusing on achieving a balanced representation through the formation of a coalition list that includes most of the city’s political factions.