Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09 | 08:01
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now &#39;electronic;&#39; here is what you need to know
2min
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

Good news that will make your life easier, especially for those who do not reside in their place of registration. Starting Monday, you can apply for individual or family Civil Status Abstract (Ekhraj Eid) and obtain them from the Civil Registry Office located in your place of residence without the need to visit the registration location. 

Why? From now on, individual and family Civil Status Abstracts are "electronic," whereas previously, this only applied to individual Civil Status Abstracts. 

How does the process work? You can fill out the form for an individual or family Civil Status Abstract from your local Mukhtar, and you can also submit it electronically through the Directorate General of Civil Status website at www.dgcs.gov.lb. You can then print the form and have it stamped by the Mukhtar. 
 
When you obtain the form, you can submit it to the Civil Registry Office in your registration area and collect it from the same place for the first time exceptionally.  
 
Then, in subsequent times, you can obtain the Mukhtar application from the area you want, and you can apply to obtain the Civil Status Abstract and obtain it in the area you wish to.

The format of the Civil Status Abstracts has also changed. Now, they are provided in printed form, avoiding handwritten entries to prevent errors that used to occur.  

A uniform format for individual and family Civil Status Abstracts has been adopted, with a standardized A4 size, reducing printing costs for the government. 

A security feature, a QR code, has been added to the Civil Status Abstracts. When you receive the document, you can scan the QR code to ensure it directs you to the official website of the Directorate General of Civil Status and verify the authenticity of the document. 

Furthermore, the ID number is now included in the Civil Status Abstract to ensure data accuracy. 

For family Civil Status Abstracts, crossed-out entries indicating married or deceased family members are displayed in a slanted font with a darker background. 

While Civil Status Abstracts are now electronic, they are still issued in printed form. We hope to eventually transition to a fully electronic system, available on our phones, eliminating the need for paper copies.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Civil Status Abstract

Ekhraj Eid

Mukhtar

Electronic

Family

Individual

