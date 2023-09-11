News
Uncertain mission: French Envoy Le Drian returns to Lebanon
2023-09-11
Uncertain mission: French Envoy Le Drian returns to Lebanon
The French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, returns to Lebanon after approximately two months since his last visit without a clear vision of the direction his initiative will take.
Before heading to Beirut on Monday morning, Le Drian met with the Adviser at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Nizar al-Alula, and the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, at the Elysée Palace.
However, Le Drian came to listen to the political parties in Lebanon, discuss their concerns, and, based on this, decide whether to intensify his efforts or declare that his mission was impossible.
In this context, French sources told LBCI that Le Drian will meet all parties, especially Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker Nabih Berri, the Army Commander, and the heads of parliamentary blocs and parties. Moreover, some of them will visit him at the Pine Palace.
So far, Le Drian's conversations with the Lebanese parties will be bilateral, and it is unlikely that he will be able to bring them together for a roundtable dialogue at the Pine Palace.
However, French sources mentioned that there is nothing fixed about the format of the dialogue, and it is related to the results of his meetings in Beirut and whether he can create a dialogue dynamic among the Lebanese parties, which is the primary goal of his mission to Lebanon.
So, will this visit be Le Drian's last to Beirut if he cannot break the presidential deadlock?
Will the French role be replaced by the Qatari role, especially since Doha is part of the Group of Five working on mediating the presidential file?
