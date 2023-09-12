Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions

Smuggling gangs employ various methods to clandestinely transport individuals into Lebanon, including hiding them beneath concealed compartments in vehicles, trucks loaded with goods or containers, and even rocks.



Other methods involve smuggling Syrians into Lebanon through rugged and remote passages amid mountains and winding valleys, making it challenging for the army to reach and close these routes.



All these examples, along with the alarming numbers of Syrians who have entered Lebanon clandestinely, some of whom have been apprehended by the army while others remain at large, have been presented by the Army Commander to the caretaker government for necessary action.



With ongoing communication between the Lebanese and Syrian sides, military coordination along the border between the two countries is expected to be requested to enhance border control.



This is considered essential by the army as long as it remains unable to increase its current strength of around 8,000 personnel deployed in various battalions and regiments on the border to at least five times that number.



Will concrete and field actions be taken based on the decisions made by the Cabinet?



Additionally, instructions will be given to the judiciary to adopt a stricter approach towards apprehended smuggling gang members instead of releasing them and expedite the trial of detained Syrians for deportation instead of exacerbating prison overcrowding.



At the local level, it is understood that Caretaker Minister of Interior will instruct municipalities to conduct a census of Syrians within their municipal jurisdiction and identify those who entered clandestinely, taking necessary measures.



There will also be a stricter approach towards non-governmental organizations, obliging them to coordinate with the army rather than work against it and withhold information about Syrians who have infiltrated Lebanon, as some are currently doing.



This is a piece of the puzzle. Can it be said that the translation of the Cabinet's measures has begun to take effect on the ground?



















