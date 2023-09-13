Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13 | 10:58
High views
Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon
2min
Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon

They thought they were crossing to safety or a better reality, but they fell at the moment of crossing. 

At an illegal crossing point, known as the Mutahida Crossing point, on the petroleum line (خط البترول) in Wadi Khaled, operated by the individual known as Abu Jahash where the smuggling of Syrians into Lebanon is active, a young Syrian was killed, and two others were injured due to the explosion of two landmines. 

These mines were planted by the Syrian Army and caused the three injuries, who were later transferred to the Lebanese interior, where one of them succumbed to injuries. 

Lebanese Red Cross personnel transported all of them to Our Lady of Peace Hospital in Qobeiyat for treatment. 

The mines have been planted on the Syrian side since the Syrian crisis, specifically on the Syrian side of the Al-Nahr al-Kabir al-Janoubi. 

The Syrian Army has worked on laying new mines after the explosion of the two mines by the three young men. 

On the Lebanese side, the Lebanese Army has not planted mines. Still, due to natural factors and border overlaps on both sides of the river, and sometimes rain, some mines move from their original locations and settle on the Lebanese bank, leading to injuries among Lebanese civilians and soldiers.

The Mutahida Crossing point is one of dozens of border crossings that Syrians cross illegally through smugglers and smuggling networks on both sides, transporting them from Syrian territory to Lebanese territory for a fee ranging from 200 to 400 US dollars. 

In the past few hours, the Lebanese Army has announced the thwarting of various attempts during the current week to infiltrate about 1,250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian border.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Syria

Refugees

Illegal

Crossing

Mutahida Crossing

Wadi Khaled

Landmine

Explosion

