Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar holds meetings with ambassadors of the US, Egypt, Jordan, and EU

Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar received U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson at his office for a courtesy visit, during which they discussed general conditions, particularly security and military forces.



He also met with the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, to discuss the latest developments on the domestic and regional fronts, thanking Egypt for its continuous support of Lebanon and its security institutions.



Minister Al-Hajjar received Jordanian Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Al-Hadid, and they discussed the bilateral relationship between the two countries in various fields.



Additionally, he met with European Union Ambassador Sandra De Waele for a courtesy visit, during which they discussed cooperation programs.