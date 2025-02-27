News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar holds meetings with ambassadors of the US, Egypt, Jordan, and EU
Lebanon News
27-02-2025 | 12:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar holds meetings with ambassadors of the US, Egypt, Jordan, and EU
Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar received U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson at his office for a courtesy visit, during which they discussed general conditions, particularly security and military forces.
He also met with the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, to discuss the latest developments on the domestic and regional fronts, thanking Egypt for its continuous support of Lebanon and its security institutions.
Minister Al-Hajjar received Jordanian Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Al-Hadid, and they discussed the bilateral relationship between the two countries in various fields.
Additionally, he met with European Union Ambassador Sandra De Waele for a courtesy visit, during which they discussed cooperation programs.
Lebanon News
Minister
Ahmad
Al-Hajjar
holds
meetings
ambassadors
Egypt,
Jordan,
Next
Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar: UNIFIL attack is a crime, perpetrators will be pursued seriously
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar: UNIFIL attack is a crime, perpetrators will be pursued seriously
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Saad Hariri holds meetings with Beirut officials and Finance Minister Yassine Jaber
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Saad Hariri holds meetings with Beirut officials and Finance Minister Yassine Jaber
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
PM Nawaf Salam holds meetings with foreign diplomats to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
PM Nawaf Salam holds meetings with foreign diplomats to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
0
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-15
Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: State media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-15
Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: State media
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
Lebanon News
05:16
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
0
World News
14:47
EU top diplomat rejects Trump closing NATO door to Ukraine
World News
14:47
EU top diplomat rejects Trump closing NATO door to Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP
2
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity
3
Lebanon News
10:34
Two Israeli strikes target Hermel
Lebanon News
10:34
Two Israeli strikes target Hermel
4
Lebanon News
01:51
Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote
Lebanon News
01:51
Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote
5
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:16
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
Lebanon News
05:16
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
8
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More