Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13 | 11:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
In its most recent visit to Lebanon in March, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation issued a stark warning about the country's difficult state.
They cautioned that the absence of reforms would plunge the nation into an endless crisis.
In its report published in June, the IMF held Lebanese officials responsible for obstructing reforms for personal gains. As we enter mid-September, the IMF delegation has returned to Beirut to follow up on the situation.
Has anything changed? Unfortunately, the answer is no, except for ongoing disputes between the government and Parliament regarding the lack of progress in implementing reforms.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, following the government's announcement of timely approval for the 2024 budget, urged the Parliament to maintain this positive momentum and endorse the existing reform laws. These include the crucial banking restructuring project, one of the most significant items on the Parliament's agenda and must be approved.
Regarding the banking restructuring law, it should be noted that it has not yet reached the Parliament and is currently being discussed between the government and the IMF.
Thus, the blame game between the government and the parliamentary finance committee continues as both sides evade responsibility. This dispute also took place between Kanaan and Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al-Shami.
Do you remember when the negotiations with the Fund collapsed in 2020 due to the disagreement among the Lebanese parties regarding the numbers?
Will the negotiations and the initial agreement that Lebanon signed with the IMF about a year and a half ago return?
More importantly, will Lebanon continue to lose the opportunity to isolate itself from the world further?
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
