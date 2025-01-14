Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks

Lebanon News
2025-01-14 | 06:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build &#39;modern&#39; state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam delivered his first remarks following his nomination, addressing the pressing challenges facing the country.

After a meeting with President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, he said, "This is not just a designation for me, but a mission to fulfill your aspirations."

"We aspire to build a modern, civil, and just state," he further noted. 

Prime Minister-designate Salam also expressed his gratitude to the Lebanese people for the trust they had placed in him. 

"I thank the citizens for the trust they have placed in me to undertake this difficult mission in service to Lebanon. What has happened is a call to action in order to fulfill the dreams of the Lebanese people."

Salam stressed the urgent need for a new phase in Lebanon's development, declaring, "The time has come to begin a new chapter rooted in justice, security, progress, and opportunities, so that Lebanon can be a country of free individuals, equal in rights and duties."

Addressing Lebanon's ongoing recovery from devastation, Salam acknowledged the significant damage many areas have faced, stating, "A large part of our people still has their homes and institutions destroyed. We must rebuild the villages in the Bekaa, the south, and Beirut. Reconstruction is not just a promise, but a commitment."

He highlighted that the "reconstruction process requires serious efforts to fully implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and extend the authority of the state over all its territories."

From the Presidential Palace in Baabda, he stressed that Lebanon's future depends on unity and cooperation, urging an end to "wasted opportunities" and reflecting on the lessons learned before and after the Taif Agreement.

"The government must create a complete program to build a productive economy and provide opportunities for future generations," Salam voiced.

Highlighting key reforms, he emphasized the importance of administrative decentralization and reforming Lebanon's government structures. "It is time to 'shake off' the administration built on patronage." 

"We must achieve justice for the victims of the Beirut port explosion and compensate the depositors who lost their money," he noted. 

In his remarks, Nawaf Salam stated, "I have heard the concerns, and I am not in favor of exclusion but rather committed to unity and partnership."

On Monday, Lebanon’s MPs convened at the Baabda Presidential Palace to nominate a candidate to lead the new government. Nawaf Salam secured 84 nominations, emerging as the prime minister-designate.

Meanwhile, incumbent Prime Minister Najib Mikati received nine nominations, while 35 MPs abstained from naming any candidate.

Salam’s nomination comes amid Lebanon’s ongoing political and economic crises, with expectations now focused on his ability to form a government capable of addressing the country's challenges.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Government

Joseph Aoun

Nabih Berri

Reforms

Reconstruction

Resolution 1701

LBCI Next
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon's Grand Mufti congratulates Judge Nawaf Salam on PM designation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

EU ambassador congratulates Nawaf Salam, urges swift government formation and reforms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Lebanon’s government prioritizes halting Israeli aggression, implementing Resolution 1701: PM Mikati affirms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Lebanon's Grand Mufti congratulates Judge Nawaf Salam on PM designation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Lebanon's Grand Mufti congratulates Judge Nawaf Salam on PM designation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Baabda for key discussions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor

LBCI
World News
01:20

Ukraine strikes Russia in major drone and missile attack: Russian media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More