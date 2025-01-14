Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam delivered his first remarks following his nomination, addressing the pressing challenges facing the country.



After a meeting with President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, he said, "This is not just a designation for me, but a mission to fulfill your aspirations."



"We aspire to build a modern, civil, and just state," he further noted.



Prime Minister-designate Salam also expressed his gratitude to the Lebanese people for the trust they had placed in him.



"I thank the citizens for the trust they have placed in me to undertake this difficult mission in service to Lebanon. What has happened is a call to action in order to fulfill the dreams of the Lebanese people."



Salam stressed the urgent need for a new phase in Lebanon's development, declaring, "The time has come to begin a new chapter rooted in justice, security, progress, and opportunities, so that Lebanon can be a country of free individuals, equal in rights and duties."



Addressing Lebanon's ongoing recovery from devastation, Salam acknowledged the significant damage many areas have faced, stating, "A large part of our people still has their homes and institutions destroyed. We must rebuild the villages in the Bekaa, the south, and Beirut. Reconstruction is not just a promise, but a commitment."



He highlighted that the "reconstruction process requires serious efforts to fully implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and extend the authority of the state over all its territories."



From the Presidential Palace in Baabda, he stressed that Lebanon's future depends on unity and cooperation, urging an end to "wasted opportunities" and reflecting on the lessons learned before and after the Taif Agreement.



"The government must create a complete program to build a productive economy and provide opportunities for future generations," Salam voiced.



Highlighting key reforms, he emphasized the importance of administrative decentralization and reforming Lebanon's government structures. "It is time to 'shake off' the administration built on patronage."



"We must achieve justice for the victims of the Beirut port explosion and compensate the depositors who lost their money," he noted.



In his remarks, Nawaf Salam stated, "I have heard the concerns, and I am not in favor of exclusion but rather committed to unity and partnership."



On Monday, Lebanon’s MPs convened at the Baabda Presidential Palace to nominate a candidate to lead the new government. Nawaf Salam secured 84 nominations, emerging as the prime minister-designate.



Meanwhile, incumbent Prime Minister Najib Mikati received nine nominations, while 35 MPs abstained from naming any candidate.



Salam’s nomination comes amid Lebanon’s ongoing political and economic crises, with expectations now focused on his ability to form a government capable of addressing the country's challenges.

