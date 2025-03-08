German conservatives, center-left, agree in principle to form govt

The German conservatives of Friedrich Merz and the centre-left SPD said Saturday they have reached an in-principle agreement to form a government that plans to invest massively to revive and rearm Europe's largest economy.



Both Merz -- who will be the next chancellor -- and Lars Klingbeil of the SPD said they had successfully finished exploratory talks held in the wake of the February 23 elections and would now move to formal talks to build a coalition government.



AFP