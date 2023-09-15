News
Global assistance: Lebanon seeks international support for forest fire disaster management
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15 | 12:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Global assistance: Lebanon seeks international support for forest fire disaster management
Lebanon is facing a daunting challenge as it grapples with forest fires. While citizens and the government share significant responsibility, an effective disaster management plan is urgently needed.
Last year, the Environment Ministry, in collaboration with relevant authorities, launched a national strategy to reduce the risks of forest fires in Lebanon.
As a result, the number of firefighting missions, according to Civil Defense, decreased from approximately 14,000 in 2021 to around 7,000 in 2022, accompanied by a reduction in the burnt areas.
The strategy revolves around four fundamental pillars and has been implemented with funding from local sources and international organizations, including a recent $3.2 million grant from the Global Environment Facility through the World Bank.
However, additional financial support is crucial to sustain and expand these efforts.
Consequently, Lebanon is taking its plan to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, presenting a comprehensive outline of its steps to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
The Civil Defense, which plays a pivotal role in this plan, works tirelessly with limited resources, making financial support an urgent necessity.
While raising awareness is essential at this stage, financial support is equally vital for implementing the strategy effectively.
Can Lebanon convince the international community to provide the necessary assistance to address this pressing issue?
