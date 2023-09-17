Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17 | 11:30
High views
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
3min
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

Could Saudi Arabia be the mediator for signing a peace agreement to end the Yemeni war in the coming days?

There is a sense of relief surrounding the visit of the Houthi delegation to Saudi Arabia, and there is a positive atmosphere from the media of both Saudi and Iranian sides emerging in the talks hosted by the Kingdom between it and the Houthi delegation, which will continue for several days.

Where lies the significance of this visit, during which participants are expected to discuss various issues, including lifting the blockade on the Hodeidah port and Sanaa airport, disbursing salaries to Yemeni employees, as well as the files of prisoners and detainees, and reconstruction?

First, it is the first carried out by a delegation from the Ansar Allah to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the start of the war in Yemen in 2015.

Secondly, it comes after a breakthrough in Saudi-Iranian relations, with the Yemeni file reportedly included in the terms of the agreement between the two countries.

Thirdly, the Houthi delegation's visit to Saudi Arabia coincides with international efforts, represented by the "shuttle tours" of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, in addition to Omani mediation that led to the Saudi talks.

Fourthly, this visit comes about five months after a Saudi delegation visited Sanaa and a week after the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to Oman.

Fifthly, the visit's theme is to reach a comprehensive and permanent political solution.

Sixth, there is a will on the part of all parties to overcome the challenges this time, find a peaceful solution, and take into account the humanitarian and economic files to reach the negotiating table.

In contrast to all the positivity, what are the main challenges?

The files hindering the comprehensive peace process include issues related to freedom of movement between Yemeni governorates, the state's general budget, the movement of ports and vital facilities, and other security matters.

What emerges from the negotiations indicates that all parties are seeking a solution soon. As for the controversial issues on which the two parties may not reach an agreement, they will be "transferred" to later negotiations after the signing of the peace agreement. The priority today is to agree on peace.

Could the grand solution for Yemen come from Saudi Arabia, bringing relief to Yemenis and the Kingdom from a war that has deeply affected them and shifting the Yemeni issue to other pending matters between Tehran and Riyadh?
 

