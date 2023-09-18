News
Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18 | 12:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap
Siamak Namazi, the Iranian-American detained in Tehran since 2015 on espionage charges, has been released along with four other Iranian-American detainees: Emad Sharqi, Morad Tahbaz, a male prisoner, and a female prisoner whose names are not disclosed, all of them accused of espionage.
All of these individuals were transferred from Tehran to Doha, which played a prominent role in reaching an agreement between the two parties announced last August.
However, in exchange for the release of the American detainees, Washington released five Iranian detainees in America, including Mehrdad Moin-Ansari, Kambiz Attar-Kashani, Reza Sarhangpour-Kafrani, Amin Hassanzadeh, and Kaveh Afrasiabi, most of them accused of violating the economic sanctions imposed by Washington on Tehran.
But the deal didn't end here. Iran's funds, frozen oil revenues held in South Korea, estimated at around six billion dollars, were released and transferred to Iranian bank accounts in Doha.
According to US officials, these funds will be used in areas not subject to sanctions, which the Iranian authorities deny, stating that the funds will be spent to meet the country's needs as determined by the relevant authorities.
So, this is the end of a series titled: "Iran's funds and Iranian detainees in America in exchange for the release of Americans in Iran."
