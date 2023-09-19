Syrian displacement regulation dilemma in Lebanon

In one of the government measures to regulate the Syrian displacement in Lebanon, there is an item related to judicial procedures that requests the judicial authorities to expedite trials and take measures to deport Syrian convicts while considering international agreements and relevant laws.



This is regarding the decision. But what about the implementation?



The judicial administration represented by the Supreme Judicial Council was asked a question. In an interview with LBCI, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Souheil Abboud, explained that the council received a letter on this matter from the government on Tuesday, September 19, through the Ministry of Justice.



Furthermore, Abboud stated that based on this, two principles will be followed: the independence of the judicial authority, which they adhere to firmly, without implying a lack of cooperation between authorities.



Accordingly, he added that the matter would be studied, and the necessary measures would be taken, considering the powers of the Judicial Council in this regard.



But will the study of the matter and the necessary judicial actions be taken quickly? Will the judicial inspection move to pursue judges who fall short or are lenient, especially with smuggling gangs of Syrians and their leaders, who often go free?



These questions arise in the context of the judiciary's return to "minimal operation" after a long hiatus in very unfavorable working conditions.



However, Lebanon's Law of Foreigners, issued in 1960, allows Lebanon to deport any foreigner who has entered illegally or committed a crime on its territory.



In addition, Lebanon has not signed the 1951 Refugee Convention. Therefore, it does not have the obligation to provide protection and asylum.



Nevertheless, the deportation of lawbreakers, infiltrators, and criminals remains timid, and the Lebanese authorities face external pressures to prevent it.



However, democratic partner countries of the Refugee Convention, such as the United Kingdom, do not hesitate to deport any refugee with their family if they commit a crime under domestic laws and based on the state's sovereignty, which supersedes any international agreements.