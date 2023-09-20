News
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-20 | 11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
It may be the first time that all parties have agreed on the necessity of bringing peace to Yemen since the outbreak of the war in the country in 2014.
What looks like white smoke has risen from the talks hosted in Riyadh over five days between Saudi officials and a Houthi delegation, with the "translation" pending in the coming days.
The tangible positivity has been translated in the statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry, welcoming the positive outcomes of serious discussions on reaching a roadmap to support the peace process in Yemen.
These discussions are a continuation of the meetings between the Saudi team in Sanaa with the President and members of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, where several ideas and options to develop a roadmap agreeable to all Yemeni parties were reached.
Even the Houthi delegation described the talks in Riyadh as serious and positive, expressing optimism about overcoming the humanitarian issues.
Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the chief Houthi negotiator, stated on "X" that options and alternatives for resolving the contentious issues that stalled the previous round of talks were discussed.
These will be raised to the leadership for consultation, which will facilitate the prompt payment of salaries and address the humanitarian situation faced by the Yemeni people, leading to a fair, comprehensive, and sustainable solution.
Thus, on what terms was the agreement reached between the two sides?
According to Reuters, progress revolves around sensitive issues, most notably the timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Yemen and the payment of salaries to government employees.
Two sources told the agency that the two sides will meet soon for further talks after consulting with their respective leaderships.
In light of this positivity, the news of a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE emerged.
Blinken described the meeting as positive and stated that they discussed the urgent need for a permanent solution to the conflict in Yemen, among other priorities.
Blinken added that coordinating with our partners regarding Yemen and regional challenges is of utmost importance to achieve peace and stability.
After a few hours, a joint statement was issued by the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, emphasizing the importance of continuous and unified support for peace efforts in Yemen.
The importance of these developments comes after reports from the Financial Times about a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE regarding the approach in Yemen.
Is it time for a peace agreement to end the war in Yemen, and where will this signing take place?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Yemen
Peace
Agreement
Riyadh
Talks
Saudi Arabia
Houthi
Antony Blinken
United States
