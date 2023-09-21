Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21 | 11:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies

The highly anticipated interview between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Fox News anchor Bret Baier has sparked significant interest and controversy. 

With nearly 27 years of experience in the media industry, Bret Baier currently serves as the anchor and executive editor of "Special Report with Bret Baier" on Fox News. 

Baier has interviewed world leaders, politicians, and celebrities, including former US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Dalai Lama.

The interview garnered considerable attention despite its late-night broadcast in the Middle East on Fox News, known for its close ties to Republicans in the United States. This interview marks Mohammed bin Salman's first with an American news channel since 2019, following the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.

During the interview, Saudi Arabia broke its silence regarding the latest developments concerning Washington's efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Crown Prince bin Salman stated, "We are moving closer to normalization."

However, the normalization will not come without conditions. Saudi Arabia aims to improve the lives of Palestinians by addressing the Palestinian issue and is considering building a nuclear facility in Saudi Arabia. If completed, Saudi Arabia would become the second Middle Eastern country, after Iran, to openly enrich uranium.

Additionally, the Saudi Crown Prince seeks to establish stability in the region. Bin Salman emphasized, "For stability in the region, there must be economic development without problems in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran."

During the interview, the issue of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul was also revisited, which played a significant role in distancing Western nations, particularly the United States, from Saudi Arabia.

In conclusion, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed several political messages on multiple fronts during the interview. 

However, a fundamental question remains: Will Saudi Arabia normalize relations with Israel before the upcoming 2024 US presidential elections?

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Fox News

Interview

Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince

Diplomacy

Regional

Stability

Controversies

US

LBCI Next
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
Lebanon's Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13

Stability AI, gunning for a hit, launches an AI-powered music generator

LBCI
World News
2023-09-13

Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting oil production will cause "significant supply shortages"

LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

Saudi Arabia and Russia Extend Oil Production Cuts Until Year-End

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02

Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-18

Japan's Prime Minister in Qatar on a visit centered on natural gas at the last stop of his Gulf Tour

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More