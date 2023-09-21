Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies

The highly anticipated interview between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Fox News anchor Bret Baier has sparked significant interest and controversy.



With nearly 27 years of experience in the media industry, Bret Baier currently serves as the anchor and executive editor of "Special Report with Bret Baier" on Fox News.



Baier has interviewed world leaders, politicians, and celebrities, including former US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Dalai Lama.



The interview garnered considerable attention despite its late-night broadcast in the Middle East on Fox News, known for its close ties to Republicans in the United States. This interview marks Mohammed bin Salman's first with an American news channel since 2019, following the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.



During the interview, Saudi Arabia broke its silence regarding the latest developments concerning Washington's efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.



Crown Prince bin Salman stated, "We are moving closer to normalization."



However, the normalization will not come without conditions. Saudi Arabia aims to improve the lives of Palestinians by addressing the Palestinian issue and is considering building a nuclear facility in Saudi Arabia. If completed, Saudi Arabia would become the second Middle Eastern country, after Iran, to openly enrich uranium.



Additionally, the Saudi Crown Prince seeks to establish stability in the region. Bin Salman emphasized, "For stability in the region, there must be economic development without problems in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran."



During the interview, the issue of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul was also revisited, which played a significant role in distancing Western nations, particularly the United States, from Saudi Arabia.



In conclusion, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed several political messages on multiple fronts during the interview.



However, a fundamental question remains: Will Saudi Arabia normalize relations with Israel before the upcoming 2024 US presidential elections?