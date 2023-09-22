Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-22 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action

To address the high pollution levels resulting from generators and their impact on citizens' health and the environment, the Lebanese Ministry of Environment has taken action to mitigate this harm.

According to studies, the percentage of cancer-causing pollutants from generators has exceeded 300 percent.

Additionally, generators are used for a duration ranging from 10 to 15 hours daily, increasing the population's exposure to dangerous pollutants.

However, intending to curb this threat, the Environment Ministry has issued a directive requiring generator owners with thermal power exceeding 200 kilowatts to install particulate matter filters for diesel generators to reduce pollution.

Furthermore, this is under the threat of suspending non-compliant generator owners.

The cost of these particulate matter filters ranges from four thousand to ten thousand dollars, and generator owners will naturally bear it.

So, will they adhere to these regulations?

The LBCI team visited several generator owners in various regions across Lebanon, and they revealed that they had not yet received the directive.

However, they expressed surprise at such decisions being issued "when the world is facing other pressing issues." Some considered it more reasonable for the government to provide electricity instead of issuing directives.

In other areas, generator owners chose not to speak on camera and stated that the government should install filters at the Zouk power plant first. But others believed that the directive should be enforced.

For those generator owners who do not comply, it will be the responsibility of the municipality or local administration to enforce the filter installation.

Moreover, if a generator owner or operator fails to comply, the next step will involve environmental prosecutors, as confirmed by the Caretaker Minister of Environment to LBCI.

Thus, will the Environment Ministry succeed in curbing the growing threat posed by generators to citizens' health, and, more importantly, can it regulate the uncontrolled and escalating proliferation of generators in areas and neighborhoods, ensuring that they meet environmental and health standards?
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Generator

Electricity

LBCI Next
Amos Hochstein's return to Lebanon: Can he replicate his maritime success on land?
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14

The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-14

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06

Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Lebanon's dilemma: Balancing refugee aid and national identity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Amos Hochstein's return to Lebanon: Can he replicate his maritime success on land?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Greece says five aid team members killed in traffic accident in Libya

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-17

A patient at the American University Hospital in Beirut urgently needs a blood unit of any type. To donate please call: 03-769543 or 03-069780

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-14

Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-21

A patient at Notre Dame De Secours Hospital in Jbeil (Maounat) urgently needs B- blood type. To donate, please call: 03/276723

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Rising fuel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:51

George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Amos Hochstein's return to Lebanon: Can he replicate his maritime success on land?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More