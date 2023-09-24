News
Lebanon's financial crisis: Exploring revenue potential beyond taxation
2023-09-24 | 11:30
Lebanon's financial crisis: Exploring revenue potential beyond taxation
Lebanon's ongoing financial crisis has left its treasury bankrupt and its government seemingly paralyzed, lacking economic planning and foresight.
Instead of relying on external assistance and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country must explore alternative solutions that will not burden its citizens further with taxes and fees, many of which directly affect various sectors of its economy.
Alongside the crushers and quarries issue that LBCI covered, one crucial aspect that demands attention is the maritime public properties, which could generate significant annual revenue of $52 million if adequately collected and can be quadrupled if prices are corrected which are still at the exchange rate of LBP 1,500.
According to international data, the issue of riverine properties can also contribute substantially to state income, providing an equivalent amount to maritime properties.
Furthermore, the state can potentially collect $300 million from the Beirut Port. Currently, port revenues are insufficient due to temporary committees overseeing income collection without prior oversight.
The problem of customs evasion at ports, airports, and legitimate border crossings by manipulating the declared value of imported goods has cost the state nearly $800 million annually, as estimated by the IMF.
According to economic experts, this is in addition to smuggling activities through illegal crossings and tax evasion by major traders, resulting in a loss of approximately $1 billion for the country.
Lebanon has numerous state institutions and agencies that can generate substantial income if effective oversight and revenue collection practices are implemented, including casinos, the regie, telecommunications, and such, if monitored and collected effectively.
If the state insists on taxation and fees, it should consider adopting a progressive tax system, which is the most equitable option.
Alternatively, it can employ creative solutions, such as imposing fees on sectors that do not affect citizens directly, for example, foreign and non-Lebanese workers, particularly Syrian laborers, while safeguarding the Lebanese workforce.
Implementing a new traffic law with strict electronic fine enforcement and securing a portion of valet parking companies' profits when they occupy public roads are other potential sources of income.
These are just a few examples of the countless ideas that Lebanon could explore to generate revenue, potentially alleviating the need for external assistance and leading the country toward a more prosperous future.
