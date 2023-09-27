As expected by the World Tourism Organization, tourism will double over the next ten years.



This means a significant economic boost for countries with essential resources, including "our beloved Lebanon."



To complete the beautiful picture, look at the positive numbers achieved by tourism in Lebanon:



Around 3.45 million visitors have come to Lebanon this year, up by more than 30 percent from last year; 38 percent of visitors are foreign tourists, especially from Europe and America and from neighboring Arab countries such as Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, while 62 percent are Lebanese expatriates, who, at every opportunity, choose to spend their vacation with their family and friends.



With this increase in the number of tourists and expatriates, the tourism sector is likely to achieve revenues of about 7 billion dollars by the end of this year, according to experts, after bringing in revenues of 5.3 billion dollars in 2022.



This is a number that is considered very important compared to the size of this small country's economy (about 20 billion dollars)



As a result, there is a complete economic cycle moving from the smallest bakery in the village to the largest nightclub in Beirut.



Let's not forget the taxi drivers, hairdressers, businesses, and many others, and of course, the US dollars that entered the market, which helped stabilize the exchange rate and create monetary stability.



Tourism and Travel is a "dynamo" of job opportunities in the sector, reaching 370,000 jobs by the end of the year, the highest number among Arab countries, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.



All these indicators are evidence that Lebanon can double its numbers and have a larger share of global tourism, especially with the Lebanese diaspora, the ambassador of Lebanon, and its tourism.



Today, Lebanon has the opportunity to cooperate with countries that preceded it in planning, such as Saudi Arabia, which announced its initiative to revive tourism in the region and finance Arab tourism projects so that they become competitive with countries of the world.