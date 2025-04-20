President Joseph Aoun closely followed the developments of Israeli attacks on several southern Lebanese villages on Sunday afternoon, remaining in contact with Army Commander Rodolph Haykal, who kept him updated with field reports and assessments related to the bombardment.



President Aoun extended his condolences over the deaths of three Lebanese soldiers who were killed while carrying out their mission to maintain security and protect residents in the targeted southern areas.



"The army, whose members have sworn an oath of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty, upholds that oath with their blood—for the sake of Lebanon and its people," Aoun said.