Amin Maalouf's bid for the French Academy: A historic opportunity
2023-09-27
In the Middle Ages, literature transitioned from Latin to Old French, and oral literature became written.
Later, as the Old French language rapidly evolved during the Renaissance era, efforts were made to develop the language further. This included making the first linguistic dictionaries and the establishment of the French Academy by King Louis XIII in 1635. The academy aimed to regulate the language through rule references and synonyms to make it eloquent and beautiful.
After 388 years of steadfast existence, the French Academy was led by only 32 permanent secretaries whose task was to manage it. The elected individual remains in the position until resignation or death.
However, Hélène Carrère d'Encausse, the 32nd permanent secretary of the French Academy, passed away on August 5, 2023, after holding the position since 1999.
From the outset, the name of the Lebanese-French literary figure Amin Maalouf, one of the 40 elected members of the academy since 2011, was widely circulated for the position of permanent secretary in the absence of any other candidates.
Furthermore, Maalouf stands out with a mosaic of identities, with a grandmother of Turkish origins and a Maronite Lebanese grandfather who emigrated from Egypt, and he holds both Lebanese and French nationalities.
However, just hours before the nomination deadline on September 25, writer and doctor Jean-Christophe Rufin submitted his candidacy for the position, challenging his friend Amin Maalouf of over 30 years, a move that surprised many.
Amin Maalouf is 74 years old. He studied sociology and economics and migrated to France during the civil war. At the same time, Jean-Christophe Rufin is 71 years old and is a French writer and doctor who has held diplomatic positions.
Some of Amin Maalouf's award-winning works include:
- "The Rock of Tanios": Goncourt Prize in 1993.
- "Deadly Identities": European Essay Prize in 1998.
- Prince of Asturias Award for Literature for his entire literary works in 2010.
However, some of Jean-Christophe Rufin's award-winning works include:
- "Red Brazil": Goncourt Prize in 1997.
- "The Abyssinian": Mediterranean Sea Prize in 1997.
- "Lost Causes": Erwan-Bergot Prize and Interallié Prize in 1999.
The French Academy will witness a 'duel' between two friends who share a love for literature and writing on Thursday.
So, will the academy members elect Amin Maalouf to the position of permanent secretary, making history by choosing a writer of Lebanese descent for the first time?
