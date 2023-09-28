Environmental crisis: Trash accumulates in the rivers and streets of Lebanon

2023-09-28
Environmental crisis: Trash accumulates in the rivers and streets of Lebanon
2min
Environmental crisis: Trash accumulates in the rivers and streets of Lebanon

Each year, Lebanon experiences its first winter rainfall, making it feel as though the season arrives once every century. 

The anticipation and discussion surrounding the impending catastrophe overshadow proactive measures to address it.

Responsibility for managing the consequences of heavy rainfall is shared among relevant ministries, municipalities, and, most importantly, the citizens. One of the primary issues plaguing Lebanon during these times is the improper disposal of industrial and household waste into riverbeds.

This irresponsible disposal results in blocked waterways and flooded public roads. From Kfarshima to Hay El Sellom, the environmental toll is evident along the Ghadir River, with the detrimental impact likely to persist unless citizens become more environmentally conscious.

Many have grown accustomed to this disorder. Instead of disposing of waste properly in designated containers, waste bags end up in makeshift dumps that transform into landfills during the rainy season.

Furthermore, some individuals, including investors, industrialists, and activists, contribute to the problem by disposing of construction debris in water channels and rivers. Instead of allowing rainwater to flow freely into the sea, these actions obstruct natural drainage with rocks and debris.

One example of this reality is the Dbayeh River channel, from which the Public Works Ministry recently removed tons of sand, citing its source in the highlands of Awkar. 

All these transgressions are the responsibility of every individual, and preventing their harm also depends on each person.  

However, this does not absolve the Energy Ministry from its duty to clean river channels or the Public Works Ministry and municipalities from their obligations to clean public roads and neighborhoods. 

Additionally, waste management contractors are responsible for clearing waste from the streets.

