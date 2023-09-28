News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fresh approach: Wassim Mansouri's proposed reforms seek to revive Lebanon's struggling banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28 | 12:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fresh approach: Wassim Mansouri's proposed reforms seek to revive Lebanon's struggling banking sector
Amid the prevailing negative economic landscape in the country, the acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, Wassim Mansouri, is exploring ideas to improve the plight of depositors and the country's struggling banking sector.
These ideas revolve around the principle that economic recovery is closely tied to a healthy banking sector that can only regain stability by earning the trust of depositors, who are now seeking access to their deposits, or at least a portion of them.
Within this framework is talk of a proposed law awaiting approval alongside the demanded reform laws outlined by Mansouri. This law could serve as an alternative to unapproved capital controls, and it includes the following key points:
- Gradually increasing the monthly withdrawal limits for depositors, reaching up to $1,000 monthly.
- Granting banks the ability to issue fresh US dollar loans would mean the revival of dollar-based credit activities, with the law ensuring repayment in fresh US dollars.
- Requiring banks to secure investments for these loans from their foreign shareholders. These investments should be safeguarded by any future legislation related to banking sector restructuring. Depositors with fresh US dollars could also invest in US Treasury bonds, enabling them to earn interest and further benefit from their deposits in fresh dollars in Lebanese banks.
- Implementing this legal framework could free up approximately one billion dollars from the mandatory reserve held by the BDL, which would be allocated for payments to depositors.
- This law would protect the new funds for depositors and shareholders from any risks, especially government intervention, even in the event of a bank's bankruptcy.
- Ultimately, this proposed law aims to rejuvenate banking activity, restore confidence among depositors, and stimulate economic activity in various sectors.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Fresh
Approach
BDL
Wassim Mansouri
Proposed
Reforms
Revive
Lebanon
Struggling
Banking
Sector
Next
The Sabra camp rape incident: A harsh reminder of lingering prostitution networks
Amin Maalouf's bid for the French Academy: A historic opportunity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-19
Minister of Economy Emphasizes Urgent Need for Reforms in Lebanon's Ailing Public Sector and Banking Industry
Lebanon News
2023-09-19
Minister of Economy Emphasizes Urgent Need for Reforms in Lebanon's Ailing Public Sector and Banking Industry
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-03
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-03
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-22
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
Press Highlights
2023-08-22
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-27
Lebanon's tourism sector: Booming revenues and job opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-27
Lebanon's tourism sector: Booming revenues and job opportunities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13
Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13
Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Judge Tannous Meshleb discusses limits to violating election patrols principle
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Judge Tannous Meshleb discusses limits to violating election patrols principle
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Mansouri: The central bank cannot replace entire state to solve Lebanon’s crisis
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Mansouri: The central bank cannot replace entire state to solve Lebanon’s crisis
2
Lebanon News
04:11
OEIL: Absence of accountability led to further collapse in all sectors of Lebanese state
Lebanon News
04:11
OEIL: Absence of accountability led to further collapse in all sectors of Lebanese state
3
Lebanon News
07:19
Moawad meets US Ambassador Shea, urges presidential election
Lebanon News
07:19
Moawad meets US Ambassador Shea, urges presidential election
4
Lebanon News
03:57
MP Doueihi to LBCI: The parliament does not belong to Berri or his political party
Lebanon News
03:57
MP Doueihi to LBCI: The parliament does not belong to Berri or his political party
5
World News
03:34
LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability
World News
03:34
LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability
6
Press Highlights
00:17
Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments
Press Highlights
00:17
Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
8
Middle East News
14:21
Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf
Middle East News
14:21
Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More