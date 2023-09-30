Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees

This is a model of citizens who contribute to the defense of the unregulated and illegal presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.



A commercial establishment is managed by a Syrian, but when the state and local authorities intervene, it becomes the property of a Lebanese individual.



The municipal police of Ghobeiry completed a campaign to close shops and establishments owned by non-Lebanese individuals who do not possess the necessary licenses.



This campaign, which recently started, was preceded by similar actions in some governorates and municipalities, such as the Bekaa Governorate, which began at the end of 2018. Today, in the Bekaa, the enforcement of these measures differs.



It is primarily carried out by the security forces, with occasional cooperation from municipalities, in accordance with judicial orders issued by the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in the Bekaa to inspect institutions managed by foreigners.



This is particularly important since the Bekaa region bears alarming indicators. For instance, out of approximately 2,000 institutions in Bar Elias, more than 1,500 are managed by Syrians.



Other governorates like Baalbek-Hermel and the North also witness similar measures, but the execution varies from one municipality to another.



According to monitoring sources, the slow execution can be attributed to several reasons, with the primary one being that municipalities face logistical difficulties, whether related to equipment or manpower.



Additionally, sources report Lebanese complicity with Syrians and covering for them during raids.



All of the above underscores the need for more resources to support the institutions entrusted with implementing the Interior Ministry's directives. Will this support be secured?



More importantly, will some Lebanese citizens awaken from the "stupor" of personal interest in favor of the nation as a whole?