News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yoga
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30 | 07:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
This is a model of citizens who contribute to the defense of the unregulated and illegal presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
A commercial establishment is managed by a Syrian, but when the state and local authorities intervene, it becomes the property of a Lebanese individual.
The municipal police of Ghobeiry completed a campaign to close shops and establishments owned by non-Lebanese individuals who do not possess the necessary licenses.
This campaign, which recently started, was preceded by similar actions in some governorates and municipalities, such as the Bekaa Governorate, which began at the end of 2018. Today, in the Bekaa, the enforcement of these measures differs.
It is primarily carried out by the security forces, with occasional cooperation from municipalities, in accordance with judicial orders issued by the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in the Bekaa to inspect institutions managed by foreigners.
This is particularly important since the Bekaa region bears alarming indicators. For instance, out of approximately 2,000 institutions in Bar Elias, more than 1,500 are managed by Syrians.
Other governorates like Baalbek-Hermel and the North also witness similar measures, but the execution varies from one municipality to another.
According to monitoring sources, the slow execution can be attributed to several reasons, with the primary one being that municipalities face logistical difficulties, whether related to equipment or manpower.
Additionally, sources report Lebanese complicity with Syrians and covering for them during raids.
All of the above underscores the need for more resources to support the institutions entrusted with implementing the Interior Ministry's directives. Will this support be secured?
More importantly, will some Lebanese citizens awaken from the "stupor" of personal interest in favor of the nation as a whole?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Syrian
Refugees
Bekaa Governorate
Security Forces
Legal
Measures
Crisis
Enforcement
Next
Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes
Government departments face power cut-off over unpaid bills
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-21
Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview
Press Highlights
2023-09-21
Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Lebanon's Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Lebanon's Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-29
Government departments face power cut-off over unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-29
Government departments face power cut-off over unpaid bills
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-29
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-29
Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
0
Middle East News
2023-09-21
Floods in Libya displaces more than 43,000 people
Middle East News
2023-09-21
Floods in Libya displaces more than 43,000 people
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-02
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
Press Highlights
2023-08-02
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-30
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
Press Highlights
2023-08-30
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
07:23
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
07:23
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
2
Press Highlights
00:41
Global perspectives: The French-Saudi dynamic and Lebanon's political landscape
Press Highlights
00:41
Global perspectives: The French-Saudi dynamic and Lebanon's political landscape
3
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
4
Lebanon News
05:25
Confronting the 'giant machine': Sovereign Front for Lebanon marks second anniversary
Lebanon News
05:25
Confronting the 'giant machine': Sovereign Front for Lebanon marks second anniversary
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Lebanon's Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Lebanon's Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes
7
Variety and Tech
03:02
BeReal pushes back at report that it’s losing steam, says it now has 25M daily users
Variety and Tech
03:02
BeReal pushes back at report that it’s losing steam, says it now has 25M daily users
8
Variety and Tech
01:34
X (Twitter) has paid almost $20M to creators, CEO says
Variety and Tech
01:34
X (Twitter) has paid almost $20M to creators, CEO says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More