True, it is small in size, but it is an active regional and international player. Who is it? We are talking about the state of Qatar, which has a significant record of mediating between countries. Where has it succeeded, and where has its mission faced obstacles?



One of the recent regional mediations involved the release of American detainees in Iran in exchange for the release of Iranian prisoners in the United States and the freeing of a portion of Iran's frozen assets abroad, totaling around 6 billion dollars.



If we go back a little further to the year 2020, Doha facilitated a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban to end nearly two decades of conflict in Afghanistan, paving the way for Washington's withdrawal from its longest war.



However, Qatar's role in Syria when the crisis erupted in 2011 did not reach the desired outcomes due to the complexity of the issue and the involvement of international and regional parties.



The Gulf state also played a role in the Lebanese file. In 2008, an agreement was reached in its capital between the "opposing" political forces in Lebanon, who were then part of the March 8 and March 14 alliances.



This agreement contributed to resolving the Lebanese political crisis by electing Michel Sleiman as president, forming a national unity government, and agreeing on a new electoral law.



In 2015, under Qatari sponsorship, a prisoner exchange operation took place between the Lebanese government and the Nusra Front in Syria in Jouroud Arsal along the Lebanese-Syrian border.



Qatari mediation has returned to the forefront in Lebanon, particularly in the presidential file, which has been deadlocked for nearly a year.



This mediation was represented in the recent moves by Qatari envoy Jassim bin Fahd Al-Thani with political leaders, which had largely occurred away from the media.



This is in anticipation of the visit of Qatar's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al Khulaifi, to Beirut.



It is worth noting that the latter visited Lebanon in April and met with Lebanese officials, but there is no scheduled visit to Beirut as of now, according to Majed Al-Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



He confirmed that Qatar's contacts with various Lebanese parties to achieve consensus and facilitate the election of a new president will continue.



In conclusion, these are just a few examples of Qatar's regional and international mediations. Will its efforts in the Lebanese presidential file succeed, reaffirming its political role as a peacemaker in the region, which reflects its richness and the strength of its economy based mainly on gas production?