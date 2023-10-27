"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27 | 07:06
High views
&quot;Israeled&quot;: A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

It seems that the term "israeled" has been adopted in English, and Google Translate is a good indicator of that.

The story emerged when some English speakers and supporters of the Palestinian cause began using a new word indicating property theft.

The term spread on platform X when a tweeter wrote: "Someone asked to share my table in a cafe, and then asked me to leave the table because they had a meeting?" Another X user responded, saying, "Looks like you have been israeled."

The tweet garnered 19 million views, and soon users began circulating the term "israeled."

The term is derived from the word "Israel" in English. According to the Urban Dictionary, "got israeled" means when someone asks to share something of yours, then claims it as their own, and takes it for themselves.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Word

English

Dictionary

Strategic Maneuvers: Russia's Role in Mediating the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Lebanon's stable exchange rate amid regional currency challenges
