Hamas displays four coffins before hostage body handover: AFP

Hamas militants on Thursday displayed four black coffins on a stage in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis ahead of the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, an AFP journalist reported.



Each casket was shown with a photo of a body Hamas said it would hand over, including Shiri Bibas, her two young sons Kfir and Ariel, and a fourth captive, Oded Lifshitz.



AFP