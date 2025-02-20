Hamas displays four coffins before hostage body handover: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-02-2025 | 02:34
Hamas displays four coffins before hostage body handover: AFP
Hamas displays four coffins before hostage body handover: AFP

Hamas militants on Thursday displayed four black coffins on a stage in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis ahead of the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, an AFP journalist reported.

Each casket was shown with a photo of a body Hamas said it would hand over, including Shiri Bibas, her two young sons Kfir and Ariel, and a fourth captive, Oded Lifshitz.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Khan Yunis

Israel

Hostages

Red Cross

