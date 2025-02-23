Al Rahi says during Sunday Mass: We must stand firm and resist for Lebanon’s future

23-02-2025 | 05:02
Al Rahi says during Sunday Mass: We must stand firm and resist for Lebanon’s future
2min
Al Rahi says during Sunday Mass: We must stand firm and resist for Lebanon’s future

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al Rahi led Sunday Mass at the Church of Bkerke, assisted by bishops, priests, nuns, and a large crowd of dignitaries and faithful.

In his sermon, titled "They have Moses and the Prophets, let them listen to them" (Luke 16:29), Al Rahi spoke about Lebanon's current situation, saying: "The Lebanese reality has lost love and is weighed down by grudges, especially among leaders.'' 

He added, ''When grudges dominate, peaceful solutions become impossible, and no initiatives or revolutions can save Lebanon. Initiatives turn into mere wishes, and revolutions become divisive. Grudges have no place in the hearts of most Lebanese. The people are not like some of their leaders, and some leaders no longer reflect their country."

He emphasized, "Some politicians are not suited to represent Lebanon's great people and exceptional state. On the other hand, there is no place for fear or defeatism. Fear is a preemptive defeat, while defeatism is a compounding of that defeat. These are destructive emotions at a time when the nation's future is at stake.'' 

Al Rahi continued, ''We must stand firm, resist, and fight for our freedom in these decisive times. In times like these, only national victory can defend Lebanon's values and principles."

Lebanon News

Patriarch Al Rahi

Sunday Mass

Lebanon

Future

