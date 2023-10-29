Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29 | 11:37
High views
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
2min
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

The leaders of the Palestinian resistance continue to threaten Israel by saying that 'the curse of the eighth decade will fall upon it' as Israel's entity approaches its eightieth year.

Talks of this curse are not new, as the founder of the Hamas Movement mentioned it to the Israelis 24 years ago.

However, the talk of this curse is resurfacing amid one of the largest wars in Israel's history. So, what is the curse of the eighth decade?

Simply put, many Israelis believe that the lifespan of their state will not exceed 80 years.

This means that Israel, established on May 14, 1948, after the end of the British mandate in Palestine and the occupation of Palestinian land, is on its way to extinction before the year 2028.

The story began with the book of Deuteronomy in the Old Testament of the Torah.

History has also shown that the two previous Jewish states (the Kingdom of David and Solomon, approximately from 1050 BC to 930 BC, and the Hasmonean Kingdom between 140-67 BC) did not last more than 80 years each.

Hence, there is a belief among Jews that their current third state on the occupied Palestinian land is nearing its end.

Historians interpret this theory as a 'malicious strategy' to instill fear among Jewish settlers in Israel, to prevent the formation of any opposition to Israeli authority, and to encourage the settlers to rally around their state.

For example, this curse is mentioned in the speeches of various Prime Ministers, including Ehud Barak, Naftali Bennett, and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Five years separate Israel from the prediction that concerns both its leadership and its people.

So, will the Al-Aqsa Flood ruin the third Jewish state?

