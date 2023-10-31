Egypt's stand against Gaza relocation: Will it hold?

2023-10-31 | 13:41
Egypt's stand against Gaza relocation: Will it hold?
2min
Egypt's stand against Gaza relocation: Will it hold?

A New York Times article from May 1991 mentioned when the United States and its allies agreed to cancel half of Egypt's debt.

This step was taken in appreciation of Egypt's supportive stance in the international coalition against Iraq following its invasion of Kuwait.

Currently, Egypt's external debt has surpassed $160 billion, and there is growing talk about Israel's attempts and plans to relocate Gaza people to the Sinai Peninsula.

One of the latest articles discussing this plan mentioned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to convince several European leaders last week to increase pressure on Cairo to accept the crossing of Palestinians into its territory.

This proposal was not supported by several European countries, including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, due to Egypt's rejection of the displacement principle.

Over the twenty-five days of the war on Gaza, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has repeatedly expressed his refusal to transfer Gaza people to Sinai.

Will Egypt succeed in thwarting this plan, or will external debt cancellation be used as an incentive, especially in light of leaks from Israeli authorities about a study prepared by the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence that details a plan to displace the residents of Gaza?
 

