News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15 | 12:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
As tensions escalate with threats from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet member Benny Gantz against Hamas and Hezbollah, the Israeli War Cabinet continues its discussions.
It is examining a proposal for a prisoner exchange limited to swapping children and women between Israel and the Hamas.
Crafted in recent days by Qatar, Egypt, the United States, and Israel, the deal involved the participation of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronen Bar before his departure to Egypt to coordinate the transfer of Israeli prisoners through Rafah.
Despite the growing optimism for the deal's execution within three days, several Israeli obstacles hinder it, the most prominent being the duration of the ceasefire coinciding with the exchange, fearing that Hamas might exploit it to reorganize its ranks.
However, internal disagreements within the Israeli War Cabinet will not prevent proposal approval. Washington intensified pressure to implement the deal, hoping it would serve as a prelude to hasten the end of the war in Gaza, leading to a comprehensive agreement to end it.
Top advisers from the White House for Middle East Affairs, Brett McGurk, have been dispatched to hold talks with officials in Tel Aviv regarding the hostages deal and the progress of military operations. This is especially significant as Israel insists on refusing any immunity in halting the airstrikes on any area in the sector.
In the security realm, concerns linger on the Palestinian side about hindering the prisoner file.
Meanwhile, Israeli public pressure on the issue of prisoners with Hamas continues, coinciding with a march ending on Saturday in front of Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. Families of prisoners demand an immediate comprehensive deal.
Simultaneously, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with representatives of the Red Cross in Geneva and other officials in an attempt to pressure Hamas to release all hostages.
Israeli pressure for the release of prisoners, along with American and international pressures on Israel to halt the fighting and mass killing in Gaza, sets the stage for the release of over 200 children and more than 70 Palestinian women in Israeli prisons. This exchange may be a first step towards ending the war and the suffering of the people of Gaza, surpassing the humanitarian crisis.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Threats
Israeli
Cabinet
Internal
Struggles
Prisoner
Exchange
Deal
Next
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-19
Hamas’ Khaled Meshaal to Al Arabiya: We will exchange Israeli prisoners for all our prisoners
Middle East News
2023-10-19
Hamas’ Khaled Meshaal to Al Arabiya: We will exchange Israeli prisoners for all our prisoners
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Qatari-led mediation aims to secure Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Qatari-led mediation aims to secure Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
0
World News
2023-09-18
Iran hopes for the execution of prisoner exchange deal with the US on Monday
World News
2023-09-18
Iran hopes for the execution of prisoner exchange deal with the US on Monday
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-12
Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal
Press Highlights
2023-11-12
Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14
Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14
Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-19
Palestinian Health Ministry: 3 hospitals entirely out of service, and 25 partially damaged in the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-10-19
Palestinian Health Ministry: 3 hospitals entirely out of service, and 25 partially damaged in the Gaza Strip
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-15
Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role
Lebanon News
2023-11-15
Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role
0
World News
2023-11-14
Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China
World News
2023-11-14
Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-15
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Lebanon News
2023-11-15
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
2
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
3
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
4
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
5
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
7
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
8
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More