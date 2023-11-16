Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries

After Miss Lebanon Georgina Rizk won the Miss Universe crown in 1971, will Maya Aboul Hosn carry the crown?



She will represent Lebanon in the Miss Universe 2023 competition in El Salvador, which will be broadcast on LB2 at 3 AM on Sunday, Beirut time.



Before the final competition, Maya participated in another beauty pageant alongside Miss Universe, titled 'Voice for Change.’



The Lebanese Fred Mouawad organizes this competition and reveals each participant's project in the Miss Universe beauty pageants.



Maya rose among the top 10 participants in the 'Voice for Change' voting.



In this competition, Maya was able to reach advanced positions. As for the main competition, Miss Universe, we await your vote on the Miss Universe application, which you can download and vote for Lebanon to help her reach even higher positions.



Maya is ready for the competition, and your votes make a difference. Let Lebanon reclaim the crown of the universe.