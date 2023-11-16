Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16 | 09:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries

After Miss Lebanon Georgina Rizk won the Miss Universe crown in 1971, will Maya Aboul Hosn carry the crown? 

She will represent Lebanon in the Miss Universe 2023 competition in El Salvador, which will be broadcast on LB2 at 3 AM on Sunday, Beirut time.

Before the final competition, Maya participated in another beauty pageant alongside Miss Universe, titled 'Voice for Change.’

The Lebanese Fred Mouawad organizes this competition and reveals each participant's project in the Miss Universe beauty pageants. 

Maya rose among the top 10 participants in the 'Voice for Change' voting.

In this competition, Maya was able to reach advanced positions. As for the main competition, Miss Universe, we await your vote on the Miss Universe application, which you can download and vote for Lebanon to help her reach even higher positions.

Maya is ready for the competition, and your votes make a difference. Let Lebanon reclaim the crown of the universe.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Beauty

Maya Aboul Hosn

Miss Universe

Competition

LBCI Next
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Intense shelling targets border towns in Southern Lebanon, with a projectile falling on an under-construction house

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-15

Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-14

UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:29

Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex: A Targeted Lifeline Erased by Israeli Forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:30

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31

The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-02

Baghdad Conference, with Macron's participation, postponed due to 'regional events'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-10

Erdogan and Sisi meet at the G20 summit after a decade of estrangement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Intense shelling targets border towns in Southern Lebanon, with a projectile falling on an under-construction house

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance

LBCI
Middle East News
14:30

Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More