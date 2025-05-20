Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
20-05-2025 | 03:13
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon
Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon

A drone strike targeted a motorcycle on the Mansouri–Majdal Zoun road in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon on Tuesday, killing one person, according to preliminary reports.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.
 
Lebanon's Health Ministry said three people were wounded in an initial toll from the Israeli airstrike.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Drone

Strike

Mansouri

Majdal Zoun

Tyre

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
