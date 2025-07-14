News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Gaza mediators working to bridge 'remaining gaps' in Doha talks: Official to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-07-2025 | 10:55
Gaza mediators working to bridge 'remaining gaps' in Doha talks: Official to AFP
Mediators are pursuing "innovative mechanisms" to bridge the gaps between Israeli and Hamas delegations after a week of Gaza truce talks in Qatar, an official with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP on Monday.
"Mediators are actively exploring innovative mechanisms to help bridge the remaining gaps and maintain momentum in the negotiations," the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Mediators
Doha
Talks
Israel
Truce
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
Israeli political official accuses Hamas of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-07
Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-07
Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09
Hamas met Gaza mediators this week, but 'no progress:' Sources tell AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09
Hamas met Gaza mediators this week, but 'no progress:' Sources tell AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-17
Hamas: New Gaza talks 'without any preconditions' underway in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-17
Hamas: New Gaza talks 'without any preconditions' underway in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00
Hamas says Netanyahu 'unwilling' to reach Gaza truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00
Hamas says Netanyahu 'unwilling' to reach Gaza truce deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:23
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:23
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-12
Israeli political official accuses Hamas of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-12
Israeli political official accuses Hamas of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-12
Sources to Reuters: Dispute over Israeli troop withdrawal hinders Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-12
Sources to Reuters: Dispute over Israeli troop withdrawal hinders Gaza truce talks
World News
2025-04-09
Beijing says US Panama Canal remarks 'maliciously attacked' China
World News
2025-04-09
Beijing says US Panama Canal remarks 'maliciously attacked' China
0
Variety and Tech
2025-04-29
Meta releases standalone AI app
Variety and Tech
2025-04-29
Meta releases standalone AI app
0
Lebanon Economy
04:14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
Lebanon Economy
04:14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
1
Middle East News
01:08
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
Middle East News
01:08
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
2
Middle East News
01:26
More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says
Middle East News
01:26
More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says
3
Lebanon Economy
04:14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
Lebanon Economy
04:14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
4
Middle East News
07:55
Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida
Middle East News
07:55
Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida
5
Lebanon News
12:22
Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22
Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI
6
Middle East News
13:45
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
Middle East News
13:45
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
7
Lebanon News
02:31
Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15
Lebanon News
02:31
Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning
