In Beirut, Iran’s FM calls for ‘new chapter’ in ties during talks with Lebanese counterpart
Lebanon News
03-06-2025 | 05:09
In Beirut, Iran’s FM calls for ‘new chapter’ in ties during talks with Lebanese counterpart
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji received his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Beirut, with discussions focusing on regional and international developments, including ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear file.
The meeting also served to explore ways to strengthen Lebanese-Iranian ties through constructive cooperation and mutual respect for each country's sovereignty.
Described as a “frank and direct exchange,” the talks saw Rajji emphasize Lebanon’s hope that Iran will continue to support the country’s security and stability amid mounting challenges.
He stressed the importance of bolstering Lebanon’s diplomatic efforts to reclaim occupied territories, halt ongoing Israeli violations, and reinforce state sovereignty by ensuring that arms remain under the control of official institutions.
Rajji also underlined the need for international assistance to flow exclusively through the Lebanese government and its official institutions in order to enable reconstruction and economic recovery.
For his part, Araghchi said his visit aims to “open a new chapter” in relations with Lebanon in light of recent developments in the country and the region.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Youssef Rajji
Iran
Abbas Araghchi
Beirut
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
Lebanon News
07:14
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
06:59
UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort
Lebanon News
06:59
UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort
0
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
0
Lebanon News
05:27
Lebanese President Aoun meets Iran's FM at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:27
Lebanese President Aoun meets Iran's FM at Baabda Palace
