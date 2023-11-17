Escalations in the West Bank: Settler threats and Palestinian resistance

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17 | 09:29
High views
Escalations in the West Bank: Settler threats and Palestinian resistance
2min
Escalations in the West Bank: Settler threats and Palestinian resistance

The phrase "You wanted war, so wait for the great Nakba" was placed on cars as Israeli settlers threatened Palestinians in the occupied West Bank with a new major catastrophe.

Settler attacks on Palestinians have increased since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, in addition to Israeli army incursions into several areas in the West Bank and the arrest of Palestinians.

However, Palestinian factions, such as the Jenin Brigade affiliated with the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Qassam Brigades themselves, did not sit idly by; they moved and confronted the Israeli army.

All of this summarized the escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank in recent times.

Why have the confrontations intensified there, leading to the United States urging the Israeli side to take steps to calm tensions in the West Bank?

According to some sources, what is happening in the West Bank is an attempt by the Hamas movement to involve Israel in a new front, which will drain its military capabilities.

Furthermore, the Al-Qassam Brigades also announced that they engaged in clashes with Israeli forces that invaded the Jenin camp located in the northern West Bank.

Therefore, if the front in the West Bank is opened, Israel will face four fronts, namely the fronts of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese border, and Houthi attacks from Yemen.

This is from the Palestinian side. On the Israeli side, the army's steps in the West Bank aim to hinder the opening of a new front in the war.

Any battle in the West Bank will have several repercussions, the most prominent of which are:

- The migration of Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan, which the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi considered a declaration of war.

- Increasing incitement of Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

- Increasing Palestinian attacks on settlers and the army.
 

LBCI Next
Lebanon border-area pharmacies: Challenges and closures amidst ongoing shelling
Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza
LBCI Previous

