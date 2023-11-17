News
Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17 | 12:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh
French investigators have reportedly discovered what Mediapart online newspaper describes as a plan to obstruct and hinder any legal pursuit against Lebanon's former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, Riad Salameh, in Lebanon and France.
The plan, outlined by Marianne Howayek, assistant to the former BDL governor Riad Salameh in Paris, is said to come with a price tag of approximately 20 million euros, as reported by Mediapart.
In her own handwriting, Howayek detailed the plan in French and English, described as a phased strategy aimed at manipulating judges and altering legal proceedings in Salameh's favor.
The funds allocated for achieving these objectives will be disbursed in stages, starting from June 2022, with a sum of 3.5 million euros. Subsequent payments will follow from September 2022 over six months at a rate of two million euros each month.
However, Howayek did not specify the currency in which these amounts were denominated, whether in dollars or euros.
According to information published by Mediapart, Howayek revealed that the one who suggested this plan to her was the former minister Wiam Wahhab. He allegedly communicated with Salameh and informed him of his ability to influence legal proceedings in Lebanon and France.
Salameh reportedly instructed Howayek to communicate with Wahhab, documenting verbatim what he said.
Howayek claims these plans remain unexecuted, informing Salameh that Wahhab's proposals were empty words. Mediapart questioned Wahhab about the matter, which he vehemently denied any involvement in, dismissing it as an "Indian movie."
He stated that he had advised Salameh to change the law firm he was dealing with, but Salameh did not heed this advice.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Legal
Interference
French
Investigation
Plan
Shield
Riad Salameh
BDL
