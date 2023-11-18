Beyond Al-Shifaa Hospital: Widespread impact of Israeli attacks on Gaza's hospitals

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-18 | 09:33
High views
2min
Beyond Al-Shifaa Hospital: Widespread impact of Israeli attacks on Gaza's hospitals

The Israeli forces compelled doctors to abandon their patients and evacuate Al-Shifaa Hospital.

The evacuation operation was coordinated between the Israeli army and the United Nations.

Nevertheless, medical teams were unable to evacuate all the wounded, as some could not be healed, and others were in conditions that did not allow it.

Al-Shifaa Hospital was not the only one that experienced its toughest moments between Friday night and Saturday, as the Israeli war on Gaza hospitals also reached the Indonesian hospital, where the bodies of victims piled up in its halls and courtyards.

The Home for Elderly Care in Al-Zahraa in the Gaza Strip was also subjected to Israeli shelling, leading to the killing of its director.

The Israeli occupation forces attempted to justify their crimes in hospitals with some photos posted by the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, showing weapons that he claimed his forces found in Gaza hospitals.

This narrative seems feeble in the face of the magnitude of what is happening, with its declared goal of pushing the people of Gaza southward beyond the borders.
 

