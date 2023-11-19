News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The mystery of October 7: New details surface in the wake of Gaza ground assault
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-19 | 11:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The mystery of October 7: New details surface in the wake of Gaza ground assault
What exactly happened on the first day of the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation" on October 7?
Questions linger about the events that unfolded on the day of the Universo Paralelo – Tribe of Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im. A shocking revelation published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, based on preliminary police investigations, sheds new light on the incident.
On October 7, fighters from the Qassam Brigades aimed to enter Kibbutz Re'im, neighboring kibbutzim, and military installations in the Gaza Envelope.
Unaware of the music festival attended by 4,400 people of Israeli and foreign nationalities, the Qassam fighters seized control of a facility known as the Gaza Division, operating under the Southern Military Zone and based in the Re'im base. Its mission is to guard the borders adjacent to the Gaza Strip.
After gaining control, Israeli soldiers and officers in the Gaza Envelope lost communication.
Simultaneously, Qassam fighters infiltrated kibbutzim and Israeli towns. Discovering the music festival through drones and paratroopers, Hamas directed fighters to the site using their communication systems.
Some fighters entered from the direction of Route 232 within the Gaza Envelope, not from the separation barrier between the Strip and the Gaza Envelope.
Sirens blared, and the Israeli side gradually realized the situation in settlements, military bases, and the festival venue. An Israeli army helicopter departed from the "Ramat David" base in northern Israel, firing at the festival location to target Qassam fighters but inadvertently hitting several attendees.
According to Israeli police, approximately 364 people were killed at the festival, while others managed to escape. The festival, initially scheduled for Thursday and Friday, was approved by the Israeli army to be held on Saturday at the organizers' request, strengthening the assumption that Hamas was unaware of it.
This new Israeli narrative is the result of investigations with several Al-Qassam fighters, who were arrested during the operation, and Israeli security officials.
This new Israeli narrative stems from interrogations with captured Qassam fighters and Israeli security officials, challenging the initial Israeli account of the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation" that claimed hundreds of participants in the festival were killed by Hamas.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Mystery
Details
Gaza
Ground
Assault
Al-Aqsa Flood
Operaion
Next
Biden's op-ed: Challenges and possible scenarios to implement a two-state solution
Fuel crisis and political turmoil: Inside Israel's struggle to decide amid US pressures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31
Gaza ground incursion update: Israeli forces advance further in Gaza, dividing the territory into two
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31
Gaza ground incursion update: Israeli forces advance further in Gaza, dividing the territory into two
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Biden's op-ed: Challenges and possible scenarios to implement a two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Biden's op-ed: Challenges and possible scenarios to implement a two-state solution
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-18
Fuel crisis and political turmoil: Inside Israel's struggle to decide amid US pressures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-18
Fuel crisis and political turmoil: Inside Israel's struggle to decide amid US pressures
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:48
Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability
Lebanon News
06:48
Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
2
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
3
Variety and Tech
05:19
Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe
Variety and Tech
05:19
Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe
4
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
6
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
7
Middle East News
08:54
Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea
Middle East News
08:54
Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea
8
Middle East News
05:55
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
Middle East News
05:55
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More