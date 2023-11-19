The mystery of October 7: New details surface in the wake of Gaza ground assault

What exactly happened on the first day of the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation" on October 7?



Questions linger about the events that unfolded on the day of the Universo Paralelo – Tribe of Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im. A shocking revelation published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, based on preliminary police investigations, sheds new light on the incident.



On October 7, fighters from the Qassam Brigades aimed to enter Kibbutz Re'im, neighboring kibbutzim, and military installations in the Gaza Envelope.



Unaware of the music festival attended by 4,400 people of Israeli and foreign nationalities, the Qassam fighters seized control of a facility known as the Gaza Division, operating under the Southern Military Zone and based in the Re'im base. Its mission is to guard the borders adjacent to the Gaza Strip.



After gaining control, Israeli soldiers and officers in the Gaza Envelope lost communication.



Simultaneously, Qassam fighters infiltrated kibbutzim and Israeli towns. Discovering the music festival through drones and paratroopers, Hamas directed fighters to the site using their communication systems.



Some fighters entered from the direction of Route 232 within the Gaza Envelope, not from the separation barrier between the Strip and the Gaza Envelope.



Sirens blared, and the Israeli side gradually realized the situation in settlements, military bases, and the festival venue. An Israeli army helicopter departed from the "Ramat David" base in northern Israel, firing at the festival location to target Qassam fighters but inadvertently hitting several attendees.



According to Israeli police, approximately 364 people were killed at the festival, while others managed to escape. The festival, initially scheduled for Thursday and Friday, was approved by the Israeli army to be held on Saturday at the organizers' request, strengthening the assumption that Hamas was unaware of it.



This new Israeli narrative stems from interrogations with captured Qassam fighters and Israeli security officials, challenging the initial Israeli account of the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation" that claimed hundreds of participants in the festival were killed by Hamas.