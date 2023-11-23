South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed

Amid attention focused on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and its implications for southern Lebanon, Israeli forces carried out an airstrike targeting a Hezbollah position in Beit Yahoun.



This town, relatively secure and has not been previously targeted, witnessed the attack on a Hezbollah outpost, consisting of a single-story house with a basement, hit by three missiles at around 9 PM on Wednesday.



The strike's aftermath revealed evident destruction, which was documented by the LBCI team comprising George Lichaa and Haidar Hawila.



The Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of five Hezbollah members, including Abbas Raad, the son of Resistance Bloc leader Mohammad Raad, and another key figure in the southern axis. Other martyrs held lesser field responsibilities within Hezbollah.



According to sources familiar with the matter, the targeting was based on military surveillance.



The selected target was well-known to the Israelis, and the movement of personnel behind the frontlines was also discernible.