Marking 20 years since the assassination of Rafic Hariri, former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri reflected on his father’s legacy on Friday.



Addressing his supporters from Beirut's Martyrs' Square, he recalled the mass protests that led to the withdrawal of Syrian forces from Lebanon.



"Twenty years ago, from this very square, you demanded justice and expelled Bashar al-Assad’s criminal regime from Lebanon," Hariri said.



He also expressed support for Syria’s stability and reconstruction.



Rafic Hariri, Lebanon's former prime minister, was assassinated on February 14, 2005, in Beirut. A renowned businessman and politician, Hariri’s death remains a pivotal moment in Lebanon's history.

“Twenty years ago, you stood in this square and told Rafic Hariri, ‘We will miss you.’ Today, we return to say, ‘We miss you, Rafic Hariri,’” he added, reflecting on his father's enduring legacy.



Hariri emphasized the collective responsibility of all Lebanese to resolve the ongoing economic crisis and restore development across the country.



“Lebanon has a new golden opportunity today,” he stated, urging all regions to participate in rebuilding the nation.



Addressing residents of southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and Beirut’s southern suburbs, Hariri called for breaking past perceptions of these areas as sources of obstruction or dominance through arms.



“You are partners in Lebanon’s golden opportunity, and it is time to change any previous impressions,” he noted.



He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of Lebanese citizens across the country.



“I bow in respect to all the martyrs from the south, Bekaa, Beirut, and the southern suburbs, and I hold my head high in recognition of the solidarity you showed during the war—when you opened your homes to the displaced and proved, through actions not words, that Lebanon is one and its people are one body.”

Lebanon's former Prime Minister Saad Hariri reaffirmed his support for the Lebanese state, government, and army, backing their efforts to secure a ceasefire and implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



"Twenty years later, Rafic Hariri’s vision remains alive. Those who tried to destroy it—look where they are now," Hariri declared during a speech.



He reassured his supporters that the Future Movement and Rafic Hariri’s political legacy remain strong. “We are here to stay. We will be your voice in every national moment, and everything comes at the right time,” he said, possibly hinting at a potential return to political life.



Reflecting on Lebanon’s prolonged crises, Hariri acknowledged shared responsibility.



“For 20 years, Lebanon has faced major challenges. We never denied our role. I took responsibility, resigned, and withdrew from politics for over three years to give space to others. Yet, the crises remained and even worsened,” he stated.