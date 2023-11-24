More details about tripartite efforts behind Gaza ceasefire agreement

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-24 | 11:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
More details about tripartite efforts behind Gaza ceasefire agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
More details about tripartite efforts behind Gaza ceasefire agreement

Reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange did not happen overnight but through the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

In the first five days of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, Qatar took steps to de-escalate the situation.

After discussions with several countries, a cell was formed, including representatives from Qatar, the United States, and Israel, to negotiate in strict secrecy to reach an agreement on the prisoner exchange.

During this time, Egypt also moved to assist Doha.

Furthermore, American efforts began on the ground on October 12.

The first success of Qatari efforts was translated into the release of two American captives by Al-Qassam Brigades on October 12 when US President Joe Biden was in Tel Aviv.

After three days, Cairo and Doha played the role of mediators for the release of two Israeli hostages.

However, the Israeli ground operation on the Gaza Strip halted the prisoner negotiations from October 27 until November 13.

On this date, the US President reactivated the file, contacting the Emir of Qatar and affirming that Washington wanted clear names or information about 50 hostages that Hamas would release, and without that, reaching a possible agreement would not be feasible.

Days later, Biden contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, informing him that Hamas had provided details about 50 hostages, and thus, Tel Aviv must accept the deal.

The deal was on the verge of conclusion, but the Israeli army's incursion into Al-Shifa Hospital on November 15 led to the suspension of negotiations for another three days.

However, Biden called the Qatari Emir again, emphasizing that this opportunity was the last chance to reach a temporary agreement.

Therefore, Doha acted again, and negotiations continued with them for three more days until November 21, when Hamas informed Qatar that they had agreed to the final agreement.

Afterward, the Israeli Cabinet convened and voted to approve it.

Six weeks of challenging and tough negotiations were concluded with the beginning of the exchange of prisoners between the two sides and a four-day ceasefire.

So, will it expand as the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday? 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Efforts

Gaza

Ceasefire

Agreement

LBCI Next
Strategic threats and political fallout: Examining the Gaza deal
More details about Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22

Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip

LBCI
World News
2023-11-19

EU's Borell urges action on hostage release agreement and humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-08

Palestinian sources reveal US efforts for Gaza ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Intense Israeli raids target Gaza before temporary truce started

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:32

Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Strategic threats and political fallout: Examining the Gaza deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23

More details about Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Armenian PM emphasizes necessity of pursuing peace in Nagorno-Karabakh despite its difficulty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-15

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment

LBCI
Middle East News
14:32

PRCS: It took Al-Shifa evacuation convoy almost a full day to reach south Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:32

Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More