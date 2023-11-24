News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
More details about tripartite efforts behind Gaza ceasefire agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-24 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
3
min
More details about tripartite efforts behind Gaza ceasefire agreement
Reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange did not happen overnight but through the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.
In the first five days of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, Qatar took steps to de-escalate the situation.
After discussions with several countries, a cell was formed, including representatives from Qatar, the United States, and Israel, to negotiate in strict secrecy to reach an agreement on the prisoner exchange.
During this time, Egypt also moved to assist Doha.
Furthermore, American efforts began on the ground on October 12.
The first success of Qatari efforts was translated into the release of two American captives by Al-Qassam Brigades on October 12 when US President Joe Biden was in Tel Aviv.
After three days, Cairo and Doha played the role of mediators for the release of two Israeli hostages.
However, the Israeli ground operation on the Gaza Strip halted the prisoner negotiations from October 27 until November 13.
On this date, the US President reactivated the file, contacting the Emir of Qatar and affirming that Washington wanted clear names or information about 50 hostages that Hamas would release, and without that, reaching a possible agreement would not be feasible.
Days later, Biden contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, informing him that Hamas had provided details about 50 hostages, and thus, Tel Aviv must accept the deal.
The deal was on the verge of conclusion, but the Israeli army's incursion into Al-Shifa Hospital on November 15 led to the suspension of negotiations for another three days.
However, Biden called the Qatari Emir again, emphasizing that this opportunity was the last chance to reach a temporary agreement.
Therefore, Doha acted again, and negotiations continued with them for three more days until November 21, when Hamas informed Qatar that they had agreed to the final agreement.
Afterward, the Israeli Cabinet convened and voted to approve it.
Six weeks of challenging and tough negotiations were concluded with the beginning of the exchange of prisoners between the two sides and a four-day ceasefire.
So, will it expand as the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday?
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Efforts
Gaza
Ceasefire
Agreement
Next
Strategic threats and political fallout: Examining the Gaza deal
More details about Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22
Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22
Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip
0
World News
2023-11-19
EU's Borell urges action on hostage release agreement and humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
World News
2023-11-19
EU's Borell urges action on hostage release agreement and humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-08
Palestinian sources reveal US efforts for Gaza ceasefire
Press Highlights
2023-11-08
Palestinian sources reveal US efforts for Gaza ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Intense Israeli raids target Gaza before temporary truce started
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Intense Israeli raids target Gaza before temporary truce started
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Strategic threats and political fallout: Examining the Gaza deal
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Strategic threats and political fallout: Examining the Gaza deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23
More details about Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23
More details about Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
0
World News
2023-09-21
Armenian PM emphasizes necessity of pursuing peace in Nagorno-Karabakh despite its difficulty
World News
2023-09-21
Armenian PM emphasizes necessity of pursuing peace in Nagorno-Karabakh despite its difficulty
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment
2
Middle East News
14:32
PRCS: It took Al-Shifa evacuation convoy almost a full day to reach south Gaza
Middle East News
14:32
PRCS: It took Al-Shifa evacuation convoy almost a full day to reach south Gaza
3
Lebanon News
04:59
Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences
Lebanon News
04:59
Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences
4
Middle East News
10:00
Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages
Middle East News
10:00
Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages
5
Middle East News
13:12
Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas
Middle East News
13:12
Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas
6
Lebanon News
05:58
Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war
Lebanon News
05:58
Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus
8
Lebanon News
13:26
Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances
Lebanon News
13:26
Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More