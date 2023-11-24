More details about tripartite efforts behind Gaza ceasefire agreement

Reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange did not happen overnight but through the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.



In the first five days of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, Qatar took steps to de-escalate the situation.



After discussions with several countries, a cell was formed, including representatives from Qatar, the United States, and Israel, to negotiate in strict secrecy to reach an agreement on the prisoner exchange.



During this time, Egypt also moved to assist Doha.



Furthermore, American efforts began on the ground on October 12.



The first success of Qatari efforts was translated into the release of two American captives by Al-Qassam Brigades on October 12 when US President Joe Biden was in Tel Aviv.



After three days, Cairo and Doha played the role of mediators for the release of two Israeli hostages.



However, the Israeli ground operation on the Gaza Strip halted the prisoner negotiations from October 27 until November 13.



On this date, the US President reactivated the file, contacting the Emir of Qatar and affirming that Washington wanted clear names or information about 50 hostages that Hamas would release, and without that, reaching a possible agreement would not be feasible.



Days later, Biden contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, informing him that Hamas had provided details about 50 hostages, and thus, Tel Aviv must accept the deal.



The deal was on the verge of conclusion, but the Israeli army's incursion into Al-Shifa Hospital on November 15 led to the suspension of negotiations for another three days.



However, Biden called the Qatari Emir again, emphasizing that this opportunity was the last chance to reach a temporary agreement.



Therefore, Doha acted again, and negotiations continued with them for three more days until November 21, when Hamas informed Qatar that they had agreed to the final agreement.



Afterward, the Israeli Cabinet convened and voted to approve it.



Six weeks of challenging and tough negotiations were concluded with the beginning of the exchange of prisoners between the two sides and a four-day ceasefire.



So, will it expand as the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday?