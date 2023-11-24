Intense Israeli raids target Gaza before temporary truce started

With great caution, a temporary truce in Gaza commenced, crafted through month-long negotiations involving the United States, Israel, Egypt, Hamas, and, of course, Qatar, with follow-up from Iran.



Hours before its commencement at seven in the morning on Friday, northern Gaza witnessed intense raids, resulting in additional casualties and the bombing of a tunnel beneath Al-Shifa Hospital, causing partial destruction to one of its wings.



Israeli forces also targeted electricity generators, oxygen pumps, and x-ray machines.



However, Palestinians found relief in the cessation of explosions, aircraft roars, and drone whirs.



Nevertheless, the Israeli military did not hesitate to open fire on groups attempting to cross from the southern to the northern part of the Gaza Strip to inspect their properties, despite prior warnings it had issued prohibiting such actions. Thus, the attacks led to the deaths of civilians and injuries to others.



Israeli planes dropped leaflets in the morning, warning Gaza residents that ‘the war is not yet over, the humanitarian pause is temporary, and the northern Gaza area is a dangerous war zone with a curfew in place.’



As the truce began, trucks loaded with food, medical supplies, fuel, and cooking gas entered Gaza from the Egyptian crossing Rafah.



According to the Hamas government, the agreement includes the daily entry of 200 trucks carrying relief and medical supplies to all areas of the Gaza Strip.



Moreover, the trucks include 130,000 liters of diesel fuel and four trucks loaded with cooking gas.



Therefore, the most crucial step in the truce agreement, involving the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages, began as planned on Friday afternoon.